Police: Nothing questionable about body camera video

Baltimore's police commissioner says there is nothing questionable about an officer recorded on a body camera apparently re-enacting the discovery of drugs.

Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday that he disagreed with state's attorney Marilyn Mosby's decision to drop charges in dozens of cases involving the officers seen in the video.

Davis says the officer in the video, which showed an arrest in June, found the drugs, but realized his body camera was not on. The commissioner says the officer put the drugs down, turned on his body camera, and picked up the drugs again. All those actions were recorded by another officer's body camera.