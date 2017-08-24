Police: We tracked down rape victim using her cellphone GPS

BENSALEM, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say they were able to find a rape victim using her cellphone's GPS signal.

Bensalem police say they received 911 texts on Saturday from a woman claiming she'd been sexually assaulted.

She texted that she was trapped in a bedroom and couldn't escape.

Officers used her cellphone's GPS to lead them to her. They say she had been punched in the head and choked and her attacker used a steak knife to threaten her and force her to perform sexual acts.

Police say 23-year-old Christopher Henneghan was taken into custody and faces charges including rape, indecent assault and unlawful imprisonment.