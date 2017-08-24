The Latest: Conway says Trump is serious on border wall

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will keep fighting for his promised border wall, after the president threatened a government shutdown over the issue.

Speaking on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Conway says Trump is "going to stick to building that wall and he wants the money to pay for it." She adds: "anybody who is surprised by that has not been paying attention for two years."

At a rally Tuesday, Trump said: "If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall."

Conway says it is up to Congress to work with Trump.

The House has already passed a spending bill with funding for the wall. But the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Democrats and moderates have greater sway.

___

President Donald Trump can shift dramatically in tone from one speech to the next.

Within a 24-hour span, Trump delivered one speech in which he tore into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he called for national unity and love.

The about-face seemed to reflect the president's real-time internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose.