The Latest: Dead fish found in Yellowstone, but no closure

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on the discovery of dead fish in the Yellowstone River (all times local):

5 p.m.

Montana wildlife officials are finding more dead fish on the Yellowstone River and trying to determine if they were killed because of a parasite that prompted a shutdown of the popular waterway last year.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said its workers found 19 dead mountain whitefish on Thursday in the Paradise Valley upstream of Livingston.

Seventy-nine dead fish, including one trout, had earlier been found downstream of Livingston.

The state shut down a 183-mile stretch of the Yellowstone last year after a disease caused by an invasive parasite killed tens of thousands of whitefish.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon says no closures are anticipated this year because the Yellowstone is running colder and higher — conditions that are more favourable for fish.

