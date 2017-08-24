The Latest: Escaped inmates seen in northeastern Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The Latest on the search for two escaped inmates from a prison transport van in Oklahoma (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The search for two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma moved to northeast Oklahoma after they were spotted at a convenience store in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

Major County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Swymeler said Thursday that 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp were seen on surveillance video Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44, more than 130 miles (209 kilometres ) from where the escaped.

Swymeler said the two could be heading to Pennsylvania or Delaware, where both have ties, or could still be in Oklahoma where Walp has ties.

Swymeler says they were driving a semitrailer stolen from the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno when they stopped in Sapulpa and left the trailer in the store parking lot.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offences , when they escaped early Tuesday.

9:45 a.m.

Investigators say two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma have been spotted at a convenience store more than 130 miles (209 kilometres ) away.

The Major County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the men were seen on surveillance video Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44 in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

The office says the two were driving a semitrailer reported stolen in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno.

Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped after stealing the transport van Tuesday morning. The van was later found with an empty gun holster inside. Authorities say the inmates may be armed.