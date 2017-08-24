The Latest: Evacuations ordered on new fire near Helena

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local):

4 p.m.

A wildfire that started after a thunderstorm moved through the Helena area has led to evacuations for several homes in the hills south of the city.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in a forested area between Helena and Montana City and to the west of Interstate 15 on Thursday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were in the area.

The Independent Record reports the fire had burned between 100 and 150 acres by 3:30 p.m. and the wind was still blowing.

9:30 a.m.

More evacuation orders are in place near a western Montana wildfire due to high winds and thunderstorms forecast for Thursday.

Ravalli County emergency management officials say about 150 homes south of the town of Florence were evacuated Wednesday night. Fire information officer Mike Cole says erratic winds Wednesday created dangerous fire behaviour .

Sheriff Steve Holton says the homes also were evacuated out of concern of gusty winds and dry thunderstorms expected Thursday.