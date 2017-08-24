The Latest: Family pleased with endorsement of monument

PORTLAND, Maine — The Latest on the Trump-ordered review of national monuments (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A spokesman for the family that donated land used to create the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine says he's pleased by a recommendation to retain the federal land status.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tells The Associated Press that he's recommending that all 27 monuments under review should be spared from elimination.

But he says there could be changes to a "handful" of them.

Lucas St. Clair is the son of entrepreneur and conservationist Roxanne Quimby. He is the public face of the family foundation that donated the 87,500 acres of land east of Baxter State Park.

He said Thursday that they're happy if there's no threat to recreational and conservation characteristics of the land. But he also wants to know what, if any, changes might be proposed.

___

11:05 a.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to retain a newly created national monument in northern Maine but he may recommend some changes.

Zinke told The Associated Press that he's not recommending removal of any of the 27 monuments that are under review but some could be changed. Details on any proposed changes weren't immediately available.

His recommendation for the 87,500-acre (35,410-hectare) Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument came a year to the day that then-President Barack Obama formally announced the land designation.

President Donald Trump has accused previous administrations of turning a 1906 law that lets the president protect federal land into a "massive federal land grab."

In Maine, the monument run by the National Park Service is supported by a majority of Maine's congressional delegation but Republican Gov. Paul LePage is vehemently opposed.

___

12:16 a.m.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is set to announce his recommendation for the future of a national monument in Maine on the anniversary of the day then-President Barack Obama announced its creation.

Zinke has been reviewing 27 national monuments including the 87,500-acre (35,410-hectare) Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Trump ordered the review, accusing previous administrations of turning a 1906 law that lets presidents protect land into a "massive federal land grab."

The review includes the nation's first Atlantic Ocean marine monument, something that's supported by environmentalists but opposed by many New England fishermen.