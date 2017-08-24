The Latest: Fishers hope they'll return to Atlantic monument

PORTLAND, Maine — The Latest on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's announcement about the future of the first Atlantic Ocean marine monument (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Fishing groups say they're optimistic that they will be able to return to the area of ocean designated as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says Thursday the monument will remain, but also says it could be altered. He hasn't yet offered more specifics.

Many fishermen have opposed the creation of the monument because it limits their ability to harvest valuable species such as swordfish, lobsters, crabs and squid.

Rhode Island Fishermen's Alliance executive director Richard Fuka says he's "extremely optimistic" fishermen will be able to return to the fishing grounds. He says the area should be kept open because of demand for locally caught seafood.

Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association executive director Beth Casoni says she would like to see the monument redefined as the size of "a postage stamp."

12:20 p.m.

Environmentalists and fishing groups say they are prepared for a legal battle in the wake of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's decision to preserve the nation's first Atlantic Ocean marine monument.

Then-President Barack Obama designated Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument a little less than a year ago. It's 5,000 square miles of underwater canyons and mountains off of New England's coast.

President Donald Trump tasked Zinke with reviewing more than 20 monuments, including Northeast Canyons. Zinke recommends on Thursday that the monument remain, but also says it could be altered. He's not yet provided specifics about exactly how it could be changed.