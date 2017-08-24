The Latest: Hurricane warning issued for Texas coast

MIAMI — The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

A hurricane warning has been issued for a section of Texas' Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches.

The warning, issued Thursday morning, covers an area from Port Mansfield to Matagorda.

The storm's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Harvey is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday, when it's expected to approach the southern Texas coast.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, the storm was centred about 370 miles (595 kilometres ) southeast of Port Mansfield and was moving north near 10 mph (17 kph).

___

2:45 a.m.

Harvey has regained tropical storm strength as it drifts in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and forecasters say it could become a hurricane.

By early Thursday, the storm's maximum sustained winds had increased to near 45 mph (70 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The tropical storm is centred about 410 miles (660 kilometres ) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and is moving northwest near 7 mph (11 kph).