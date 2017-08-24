The Latest: Ohio: Insurer found for lone county off exchange

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on health exchange coverage in Paulding County, Ohio (all times local):

Ohio's insurance department confirms the lone county in the nation at risk of going without an insurer to offer care under the federal health law has landed a provider.

The department announced Thursday that CareSource will provide health insurance coverage in Paulding County next year.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has helped spearhead bipartisan efforts aimed at stabilizing insurance markets.

The most recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation identified Paulding, in northwest Ohio just south of Toledo, as the final county at risk of lacking a provider when 2018 signups begin Nov. 1.

Earlier this year, well over 40 mostly rural counties faced the prospect of having no options for exchanges created under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

