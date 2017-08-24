The Latest: Supreme Court won't stop Florida man's execution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Latest on Execution-Florida (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of a Florida man scheduled Thursday evening.

The high court's decision came without comment in the case of 53-year-old Mark Asay, who was convicted of two racially motivated murders in Jacksonville in 1987. Asay would be the first white man to be executed in Florida for killing a black man.

The execution by lethal injection is set for 6 p.m. It will be Florida's first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state 18 months ago.

The execution also will be the first in the U.S. using the drug etomidate, which Asay's lawyers unsuccessfully challenged. Two other drugs also will be used.

_____

5 a.m.

The drug etomidate has never before been used in any U.S. execution, but the state of Florida hopes that won't result in the state's first execution in more than 18 months being halted by the nation's highest court.

If his final appeals are denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, 53-year-old Mark Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday. Asay was convicted of two racially motivated murders in Jacksonville in 1987.

He would be the first white man executed for killing a black person in Florida history.