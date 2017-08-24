UN chief to visit Kuwait, Israelis and Palestinians

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to the Middle East late Friday to visit Kuwait and meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Guterres' first stop will be Kuwait. He will meet with the country's emir Sunday to discuss regional issues and thank the country "for its tremendous generosity for humanitarian causes."

The secretary-general will leave late Sunday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders "to discuss the prospects of reviving the peace process." Guterres is to remain in the region until Wednesday.