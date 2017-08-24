US rabbis protest Trump by dropping holiday conference call

NEW YORK — American rabbis critical of President Donald Trump say they won't try to organize a conference call with him for the Jewish High Holy Days next month.

The conference call for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur had been a tradition under President Barack Obama, though it was never planned under Trump.

But rabbis representing the liberal and centrist branches of American Judaism say they wouldn't hold the call with Trump in protest of his response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

Trump denounced white supremacists but also said "very fine people" were on "both sides" of the march and the counterprotests.