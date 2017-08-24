White House: HBCU conference scheduled for September is on

WASHINGTON — The White House says it's going ahead with a September conference on historically black colleges in the face of calls that the event be cancelled .

Some groups and lawmakers want the White House to scrap the Sept. 17-19 conference after President Donald Trump blamed both sides for deadly violence between white supremacists and their opponents during a protest earlier in Charlottesville, Virginia. One woman was killed.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the White House "has no intention of cancelling " the event.

Sanders said conference registration is at capacity.