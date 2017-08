10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OMINOUS CATEGORY 2 STORM SPINS TOWARD US MAINLAND

Harvey intensifies and steers for the Texas coast in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in almost a dozen years.

2. WHOSE LEGAL TROUBLES ARE EXPANDING

Authorities in Thailand's are searching for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she fails to show up to hear the verdict in her criminal trial with speculation rife she may have fled the country.

3. SAMSUNG HEIR GUILTY OF BRIBERY

A stunning fall from grace as a South Korean court sentences the billionaire grandson of Samsung's founder to five years in prison for bribery and other crimes.

4. WHY CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS' LEGACY IS BEING WEIGHED

Soul-searching in the U.S. over whether to take down monuments to the Confederacy extends to other historical figures accused of such things as brutality toward Native Americans.

5. SOME NOT GUNG-HO TO CLAIM MORAL HIGH GROUND

The Republican National Committee is headed toward adoption of a resolution condemning white supremacists — but not all the party faithful welcome the move.

6. LOTTERY WINNER WANTS TO 'SIT BACK AND RELAX'

A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker steps forward to claim the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history — a $758.7 million Powerball prize.

7. US NAVY FACING POSSIBLE THREAT FROM ABOVE

The presence of Iranian drones high above the Persian Gulf but relatively close to Navy aircraft and ships is worrying U.S. commanders.

8. AMAZON FIRES SALVO IN GROCERY WARS

The company says it will cut prices on bananas, eggs, salmon, beef and more when it completes its $13.7B takeover of Whole Foods.

9. WHICH IMAGES ARE GETTING NEW LIFE

Thirty-six years after Diana married Prince Charles, the AP has restored original footage from the wedding and is making it available to the public on YouTube.

10. FIGHT COULD BE BLOODBATH — FOR BOOKMAKERS