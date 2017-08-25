100-year-old WWII vet from New York receives overdue medals
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 100-year-old World War II veteran from New York has received several overdue medals for her military service.
Patricia Knibbs
The Tioga (ty-OH'-guh) County, Pennsylvania, native worked at an ammunition factory after her brothers went off to war, then volunteered in January 1944 for the Women's Army Corps.
Knibbs turned 100 on Feb. 4 and still works as a beautician.
She had received some but not all the medals to which she was entitled after her service.
She received them through the help of congressman Brian Higgins of Buffalo.