2 arrested in case of missing pregnant woman; baby found

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police have arrested two people in connection to a missing pregnant woman and a newborn baby being found in an apartment building where she was last seen.

Police Chief David Todd released a statement early Friday saying a 32-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Formal charges are pending.

The missing woman, 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, was last seen at her apartment Saturday afternoon. Authorities found a newborn in an apartment in the building Thursday but haven't said whether Greywind is the baby's mother.