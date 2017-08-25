2 bodies found in Brazil riverboat sinking; death toll 23
SAO PAULO — Rescuers in Brazil have recovered the bodies of two children from a river where a boat carrying more than 50 people sank this week. That brings the death toll to 23.
The Para state government news agency says the bodies of a girl and a boy were pulled from the Xingu River on Friday.
Agencia Para says 27 people survived Tuesday's accident, while two are still missing.
On Thursday another boat carrying 120 people flipped and sank in the northeastern city of Salvador, killing at least 18 people.