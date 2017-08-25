Angola's MPLA party wins election; defence minister to lead

JOHANNESBURG — Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61 per cent of the vote, meaning Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will replace President Jose Eduardo dos Santos after his 38-year rule.

Commission spokeswoman Julia Ferreira says 98 per cent of votes have been counted from Wednesday's election.

Ferreira says the MPLA has four million votes, while the main opposition UNITA party has 1.8 million votes, or nearly 27 per cent .