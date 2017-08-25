Angola's MPLA party wins election; defence minister to lead
JOHANNESBURG — Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won the national election with 61
Commission spokeswoman Julia Ferreira says 98
Ferreira says the MPLA has four million votes, while the main opposition UNITA party has 1.8 million votes, or nearly 27
The Portuguese news agency Lusa says the MPLA will get 150 seats in the 220-seat National Assembly. That is 25 fewer seats than in the previous legislature that was formed after the ruling party beat UNITA by a wider margin in the 2012 election.