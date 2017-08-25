Arkansas appeals judge's order blocking new abortion laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is appealing a federal judge's order that blocks the state from enforcing four new abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second-trimester procedure.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday filed a notice that she was appealing.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction last month that halted the new abortion laws. The four restrictions were enacted earlier this year. Three were set to take effect on Aug. 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights sued Arkansas over the restrictions.