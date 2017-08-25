Baby hospitalized after rock is dropped on family car
SIDNEY, Maine — An 8-week-old baby has been injured by shards of glass after a rock was dropped from an overpass onto the vehicle she was riding in.
Maine State Police say they are searching for the person who dropped the rock over Interstate 95, near Sidney. The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2wEkvv2 ) a family was
Everyone in the vehicle was covered in glass. The couple took the infant to a Waterville hospital, where the glass was removed from her ear.
Maine State Police Trooper John Lacoste says someone also threw an object at a vehicle
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
