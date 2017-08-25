Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of 'SNL'

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin has donned his blonde wig to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump for NBC's summer spinoff of "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin opened Thursday's episode of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" by satirizing Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. In the skit , Baldwin's Trump gave a send-off to former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left the administration last week. Bannon was shown as the Grim Reaper, as he has been in earlier "SNL" episodes.