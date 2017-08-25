Big US drug target nabbed in London in trafficking operation

NEW YORK — A longtime target of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration known as the "Sultan" has been arrested in London on charges he aided a massive drug trafficking operation.

Manhattan federal prosecutors announced Friday that the U.S. will seek Muhammad Asif Hafeez's extradition.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says Hafeez was a long-time DEA priority target. He says Hafeez trafficked in drugs on a massive and global scale, helping manufacture and distribute enormous quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, including to the United States.

The head of New York's DEA office says the arrest would benefit London and communities worldwide.

Authorities say the 58-year-old Pakistani national conspired to distribute drugs since at least 2013.