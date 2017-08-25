Board cited for another sewage discharge at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York officials say a water board under scrutiny for a discharge that turned the water below Niagara Falls black and smelly violated quality standards for another discharge 17 days later.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday that it cited the Niagara Falls Water Board for the Aug. 15 discharge known as a combined sewer overflow.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos tells The Associated Press the sewage discharge of more than 3.3 million gallons turned the water of the Niagara River "a very murky grey ."

On July 29, a daytime discharge from a different part of the system at the treatment plant caused a black plume to spread around the Maid of the Mist dock below the falls on the U.S. side of the river.