Body of 3rd US marine killed off Australian coast recovered

BRISBANE, Australia — The U.S. Marine Corps says the remains of the third and final marine killed when a military aircraft crashed off the east Australian coast has been recovered.

The tilt-rotor MV-22 Osprey, with 26 people on board, plunged into the sea near the Queensland state city of Rockhampton during military exercises on Aug. 5.

A marines statement on Friday says the remains of Marine 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine; have been recovered and will also be sent to Hawaii.

Twenty-three other personnel who were on board the Osprey when it crashed were rescued.