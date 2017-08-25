Company's protest to border wall prototype bid dismissed

SAN DIEGO — A company's objections to the bidding process to build a prototype for a proposed border wall have been dismissed.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday said that PennaGroup did not file comments in time to protest the bid.

The decision comes days after President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the federal government unless Congress agrees to fund the border wall.

PennaGroup said it sent the company's comments by email but these were derailed by an Internet service disruption during stormy Texas weather earlier this month. The company said it plans to sue over the decision.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had no immediate comment.