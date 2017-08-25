Dad of scalded boy found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
LEBANON, Ohio — The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after the boy's stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in his third trial.
A Warren County jury on Friday also found Robert Ritchie guilty on a child endangering charge.
Prosecutors say the Franklin man failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper's life in March 2016. The
A message seeking comment was left at Ritchie's attorney's office.
Ritchie's earlier trials ended in mistrials. Jurors couldn't reach a verdict in his first trial in December. His second trial was declared a mistrial after Ritchie got sick in court.