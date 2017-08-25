Former judge sentenced to 4 years in Social Security case

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former administrative law judge has been sentenced to four years in prison for taking bribes from a Kentucky lawyer in a $600 million Social Security fraud case.

Eighty-one-year-old David B. Daugherty of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in May to taking more than $600,000 in bribes in cases involving clients of Eric C. Conn, who is now a fugitive and was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison.

Conn represented thousands in eastern Kentucky in Social Security cases. Daugherty heard their appeals in Huntington, West Virginia.