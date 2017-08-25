French President Macron's makeup costs prompt criticism

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron's office has confirmed a report that the French leader spent 26,000 euros ($30,695) on makeup during his first three months in power, and says it's trying to find a cheaper alternative.

The report in Le Point news magazine prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost includes the pay of a freelance makeup artist following Macron during television appearances and trips abroad.

The president's office confirmed the amount Friday. The report comes at a bad time for Macron, with polls showing his popularity plunging in recent weeks following the announcement of budget cuts and divisive labour reform.