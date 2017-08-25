German ambassador expresses concern over Chinese activist

BEIJING — Germany's ambassador to China has expressed concern over the trial of veteran human rights campaigner Jiang Tianyong, saying Chinese authorities have made it impossible for him to receive a fair hearing.

Michael Clauss said in a statement Friday that China should ensure proceedings are conducted with due process and in adherence with United Nations conventions.

Clauss says Germany has raised Jiang's case in high-level meetings with Chinese officials ever since Jiang's arrest in November 2016.