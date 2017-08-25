Ginseng harvesting prohibited in Daniel Boone Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. — Federal forestry officials are warning Kentucky ginseng hunters to stay away from national forest lands as harvest time approaches.

Taking ginseng from national forest lands is currently prohibited. In an effort to reestablish the wild ginseng population, the Daniel Boone National Forest suspended ginseng harvesting last year.

Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen says demand for wild ginseng is surpassing the supply, meaning it could be at risk of disappearing from the eastern Kentucky forest.

Kentucky's ginseng season is Sept. 1 through Dec. 1. Landowner permission for ginseng collection is required.