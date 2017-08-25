Guatemala prosecutor seeks removal of president's immunity

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's chief prosecutor asked a court Friday to strip President Jimmy Morales of his immunity so an investigation of alleged campaign finance violations may proceed.

Thelma Aldana said the National Convergence Front, the party that carried Morales to power, had not provided a full accounting of campaign funds. Morales had been the secretary general and legal representative of the party.

Aldana said during a news conference that the party had also refused to provide spending reports from the 2015 campaign.

A government statement late Friday said that Morales had been and is respectful of the law and due process and trusted in the objectivity of justice. The statement also called on Guatemalans to disregard false information spread by political sectors meant to sow division.

Ivan Velasquez, head of the U.N. anti-corruption commission working in Guatemala, said some $825,000 of campaign financing was hidden and there are other expenditures whose source of funding they cannot explain.

Morales was elected two years ago after the resignation of President Otto Perez Molina and Vice-President Roxana Baldetti.

___