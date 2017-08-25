Harvey's disaster mix: Warm water, huge rains, slow speed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Hurricane Harvey is shaping up as just about a worst-case scenario storm with possible flooding from two different directions.
Harvey intensified rapidly because it's been meandering over deep warm water and has calm air at 40,000 feet (12,192
Put them all together and you've got a potential disaster that really has the National Hurricane Center grasping for ever scarier words like "life-threatening" and "catastrophic," ''dangerous" and "grave risk."
"The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time," said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, who said this could be as big an economic threat as 2005's Katrina.
"I can't remember a storm that made landfall that was both very strong and very slow and not really even moving inland and it stalls along the coast," McNoldy said.
To top off all that, the hurricane
During this meandering time, the storm will likely dump 2 feet (0.61
It sets up a nightmarish and unprecedented situation, meteorologists said.
The heavy rain is likely to cause massive inland flooding — water that's trying head out to the sea. But coming from the other direction may be 4 feet (1.22
"Essentially there's absolutely nowhere for the water to go," Needham said. Galveston Bay, where rain normally escapes to, will already be elevated. It's "becoming more and more likely that something really bad is going to happen," he said.
Earlier Friday, Harvey reformed and widened its eyewall, meaning its likely storm surge will be stronger, said MIT meteorology professor and hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel
Grasping for anything that doesn't look dreadful, Emanuel said at least there's a chance that the worst of Harvey's winds — to the north and east of the eye — could first hit a sparsely populated barrier island between Corpus Christi and Houston.
Here are some ingredients that make Harvey so dangerous:
WARM WATER
Warm water is the fuel for hurricanes. Harvey has been feeding over "abnormally" warm and deep water in the Gulf of Mexico, said National Weather Service director Louis Uccellini.
WEAK WINDS
If winds at 40,000 feet (12,192
SLOW SPEED
Harvey is forecast to stay at tropical storm strength over the same general area through Wednesday at least. While it's there, it will pour. And it may be close enough to get more moisture from Gulf of Mexico and keep the downpours going, meteorologists said.
"The fact that this storm is going to linger is going to lend itself to the catastrophic nature of this storm," Uccellini said.