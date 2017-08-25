Head of independent news agency in Azerbaijan arrested

BAKU, Azerbaijan — A court in Azerbaijan on Friday jailed the head of an independent news agency pending an investigation on tax evasion charges, a move that the opposition denounced as an attack on the freedom of speech in the ex-Soviet nation.

The court in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, put Turan news agency director Mehman Aliyev in prison for three months. He was arrested on Thursday night.

Tax authorities have accused Aliyev of failing to pay the equivalent of nearly $22,000 in taxes in 2014-2016.

Turan has denied the charges. It said in a statement that its bank accounts have been blocked by authorities, forcing it to halt operations starting Sept. 1.

International rights groups have repeatedly criticized the oil-rich Caspian nation for cracking down on independent media and opposition activists.

The opposition Musavat party and National Council movement criticized Aliyev's arrest as the latest attack on media freedom and called for his release.