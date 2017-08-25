Head of Sweden's main opposition party quits after poll drop

COPENHAGEN — The head of Sweden's main opposition party has resigned after falling support in opinion polls.

Anna Kinberg Batra, head of liberal Moderates, stepped down Friday, almost a year before Sweden's next general election, planned for Sept. 9.

Critics say her shift to the right in January when she initiated contacts with the populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats led to the drop. She stopped short of offering the euroskeptic party, considered a pariah by Sweden's mainstream parties, a place in any future government.

Support for the Moderates dropped to 15.2 per cent , according to a recent poll, from 23.3 per cent in the 2014 election.