How major US stock market indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose on Friday, and the Standard & Poor's 500 index cruised to its first winning week in the last three. It was a relatively quiet week, with fewer shares trading hands than usual.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4.08 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,443.05.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 30.27 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 21,813.67.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 5.68, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,265.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.58, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,377.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.50 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 139.16 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 49.12 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 19.66 points, or 1.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 204.22 points, or 9.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,051.07 points, or 10.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 882.53 points, or 16.4 per cent .