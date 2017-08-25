Illinois auto museum to feature limo once owned by Trump

Director Brian Grams says the Volo Auto Museum isn't "making a political statement" by displaying the vehicle, which features gold-plated and rosewood interior embellishments. He says the museum displays rare cars with interesting backstories and the Trump limo "certainly checks that box."

Grams says the limo was built to be an office on wheels with a fax machine, TV, VCR, three telephones and a paper shredder. It also has an electric bar. Grams says he found the car in private ownership and plans to feature within a week in the museum's "Cars of the Rich and Famous" exhibit.