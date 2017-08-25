Israeli man in custody after hurting policeman in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — Polish law enforcement officials say that an Israeli man is in police custody and receiving psychiatric care after slightly hurting a police officer in Warsaw with a knife.

Warsaw prosecutors' spokesman Lukasz Lapczynski said Friday that the 24-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, was to be questioned during the day in a hospital. He wouldn't give more details.

Robert Szumiata, a spokesman for Warsaw police, said the man attacked a policeman with a knife Thursday, hurting him in the face.