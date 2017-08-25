Journalists attacked in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Two married journalists in Honduras have survived an attack by gunmen.

The son of journalist Johnny Lagos says the couple's car was hit by bullets late Thursday as they left the offices of the online news site El Libertador. The site's director is Lagos, who was unharmed. His wife Lurbin Yadira Cerrato suffered light injuries.

The younger Lagos is also named Johnny. He says the couple dove to the floor of the vehicle, whose windshield was shot out.

The news site has been critical of possible plans by President Juan Hernandez to run for office again, despite a constitutional prohibition on re-election.