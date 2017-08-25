Judge clears way for Seattle Lyft, Uber drivers to unionize

SEATTLE — For the second time this month, a federal judge has rejected a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik late Thursday rejected a challenge brought by 11 drivers. He earlier rejected a challenge brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The organization is appealing that decision. The National Right to Work Legal Defence Foundation, which represents the drivers, said Friday that it would appeal too.

But the judge declined to keep Seattle's law on hold pending the appeals, clearing the way for the drivers to unionize unless the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says otherwise.