Judge denies request for records on H-2B visa rejections

HAGATNA, Guam — A judge has denied a request for documents that would provide insight on why nearly all requests for use of temporary foreign labour on Guam under the H-2B visa program have been rejected by the federal government.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xz7lMm ) the Guam Contractors Association and 11 other businesses have filed a lawsuit against the visa rejections. A majority of the plaintiffs say the move has caused them to lose their skilled workers under the H-2B visa program and delayed ongoing construction projects and military buildup contracts. They don't believe the local labour pool is large enough to fill in the job positions.