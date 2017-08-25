Kansas City Confederate memorial removed after vandalism
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews removed an 83-year-old Confederate memorial Friday morning from a busy parkway in a Kansas City, Missouri, residential area.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy asked the city's parks department to move the "Loyal Women of the Old South" monument to a safe place after someone painted what appeared to be a red hammer and sickle on it last week.
Confederate monuments have been slowly coming down around the country since the 2015 fatal shooting of nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, by a 23-year-old white racist. But the pace has picked up since this month's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a man who was protesting along with white supremacists and neo-Nazis against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was charged with driving into a crowd of counter-protesters and killing one of them.
He said those who want it removed are "causing a lot of hard feelings, like my feelings. ... Are they going to quit teaching history?"
But other than a few honks from passing cars, little attention was paid as the 9-foot-tall memorial was cut into its original 17 pieces for transport.
City parks officials will say only that it's being moved to a secure, off-site location and that the parks board will take brief public comments at a meeting next week. Removal costs are being paid by a private, anonymous donor.