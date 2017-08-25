Maine getting nearly $280K for historic preservation
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Park Service says it's giving Maine nearly $280,000 in grants for historic preservation work.
Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt says the funding is part of more than $25 million that is going to states and tribes across the country this week. He says it's part of $58 million that the park service has invested in preservation this year.
Bernhardt says the money will help states like Maine "protect the diverse historic places, culture, and traditions unique to our country for future generations."