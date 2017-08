NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher with technology companies, banks and industrial companies making some of the largest gains.

Design software company Autodesk jumped 6 per cent Friday after its second-quarter results were better than analysts had expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,447.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 21,850. The Nasdaq composite climbed 21 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,271.