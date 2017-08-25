News / World

Mugabe's wife makes 1st public appearance after scandal

Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, reads messages on her phone at a ZANU PF Rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, in this Saturday July 29, 2017 photo. Accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg hotel, the wife of Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, is a fiery character with outsized political ambitions who describes herself as the "mother of the nation" and whose scoldings of top figures in her husband's government earned her the nickname, "Dr Stop It." (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe's first lady has made her first public appearance since leaving South Africa following allegations that she assaulted a young model at a Johannesburg hotel.

Grace Mugabe appeared cheerful on Friday as she toured exhibition stands at an agricultural show in the capital, Harare. The show is set to be officially opened by President Robert Mugabe, who returned to Zimbabwe with his wife last weekend after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity.

There were calls in South Africa for Grace Mugabe to be prosecuted for the alleged attack on Aug. 13. A group representing the model has gone to court in the hope of complicating any attempt by Zimbabwe's first lady to return to South Africa.

Zimbabwe's state media have been silent on the scandal.

