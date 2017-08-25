Museum display in western Michigan honours military dogs
A
A
Share via Email
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A museum display in western Michigan is
The Muskegon Chronicle reports the exhibit is at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum and is housed at the WWII-era warship in Muskegon. Ron Morzfeld, museum manager, notes the dogs are military veterans and their "courage and sacrifice need to be
The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to
A procession with Jeep convoys is planned Saturday before a funeral with military
___
Information from: The Muskegon Chronicle, http://www.mlive.com/muskegon