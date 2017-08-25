Museum display in western Michigan honours military dogs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A museum display in western Michigan is honouring military dogs.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports the exhibit is at the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum and is housed at the WWII-era warship in Muskegon. Ron Morzfeld, museum manager, notes the dogs are military veterans and their "courage and sacrifice need to be honoured and remembered."

The exhibit has been in the works for more than a year and was finished in time to honour Cena, a 10-year-old black lab that received a hero's farewell last month before being euthanized. The cancer-stricken dog served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

A procession with Jeep convoys is planned Saturday before a funeral with military honours for Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in the southeastern Michigan community of South Lyon.

