Philippine police face murder complaint over drug killing

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine official says murder complaints have been filed against police officers linked to the killing of a teenager, which has sparked the latest outcry against the president's anti-drug crackdown that has left thousands dead.

Lawyer Persida Rueda-Acosta of the government's Public Attorney's Office says murder and torture complaints were filed Friday before state prosecutors against three officers and their commander in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Kian Loyd delos Santos in a Manila suburb.

Even some of Duterte's allies have suspected delos Santos was a victim of extrajudicial killing but police claim the 17-year-old student was a suspected drug dealer who fought back with a pistol during a raid.