Police: 2-year-old thrown from dirt bike, killed by car

KING GEORGE, Va. — Authorities say a 2-year-old was killed after being thrown from a dirt bike he was riding with his father and struck by a car in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the crash in King George County happened late Wednesday.

Police say 21-year-old De'Shon T. Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he crashed the bike while trying to cross a road.

Police say Brayden C. Brown of Colonial Beach was thrown from the bike into the travel lane.

Police say a 22-year-old who was driving on the road tried to avoid hitting the child and his father, but his car struck and killed the child.