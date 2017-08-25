Police continue to question suspect in Dutch concert threat
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Rotterdam police are continuing to question a man who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a threat that triggered the cancellation of a concert by American rock band Allah-Las.
The 22-year-old man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of involvement in planning a terrorist attack. The Dutch justice minister later said the man was suspected of spreading a threat on the internet.
Police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers said Friday the nature of the man's involvement in Wednesday's threat is still being investigated.
A Spanish man detained Wednesday night while driving a van containing gas canisters near the concert venue was released Thursday after investigations uncovered no link to the threat.
Authorities ordered the Allah-Las concert