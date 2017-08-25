Powerball winner's ex-husband was killed in 2016 hit-and-run

BOSTON — The ex-husband of the woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize was killed last year in a hit-and-run.

MassLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2vbxSCk ) that court records show Mavis and William Wanczyk (WAHN'-zihk) had divorced in 2012.

William Wanczyk was killed in November when he was sitting at a bus shelter in Amherst, Massachusetts, and a pickup truck plowed into it, killing him.

He was 55 years old, living in nearby Northampton. He had served as a Northampton firefighter from 1986 to 1989 before being injured on the job.

A 20-year-old man was arrested several months later and charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.